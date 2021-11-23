Nash Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and $231,952.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.68 or 0.07504110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.61 or 1.00036705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nash

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

