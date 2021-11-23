National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.81

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 31261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,743. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of National Research by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

