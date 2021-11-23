Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015318 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,248,336 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

