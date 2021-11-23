Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $18.99. 8,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

