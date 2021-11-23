Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $18.99. 8,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

