NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NCR were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

