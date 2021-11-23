Nebulas Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.19 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $24.19 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.04 or 0.00387104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,953,160 coins and its circulating supply is 60,437,363 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

