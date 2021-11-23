Needham & Company LLC Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.
MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.
MDT traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.61. 379,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89.
In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 116.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
