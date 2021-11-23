Needham & Company LLC Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.61. 379,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 116.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.