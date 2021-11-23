NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 8.4%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 1,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $825.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

