NeoGenomics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,158 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 683% compared to the typical volume of 531 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NEO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,637. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

