Nerva 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,602.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Nerva has a total market cap of $784,678.96 and $1,602.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070634 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.