Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $2.13 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.