Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Tops $25.19 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $689.57 million and $25.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,392.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.32 or 0.07537075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00374380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.00995093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00085935 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00419915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.50 or 0.00445992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006046 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,512,555,102 coins and its circulating supply is 28,689,227,318 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

