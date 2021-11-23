NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Tops $0.0039

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $166,890.52 and approximately $555.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00079272 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

