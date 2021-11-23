NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

