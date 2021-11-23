NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of NETSTREIT worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

