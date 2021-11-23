Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

STIM stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04. Neuronetics has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

