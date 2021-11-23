New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after Fundamental Research lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.39 to C$0.38. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Age Metals traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 174,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 544,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$24.16 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

