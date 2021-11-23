New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Down 3.7%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHPEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

