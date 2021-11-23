New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
