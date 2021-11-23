Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,903 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 262.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 982,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,935 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

