Newfound Research LLC Buys 6,391 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 0.84% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

