Newfound Research LLC Purchases 10,148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.9% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.39. 615,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $326.06 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.