Newfound Research LLC Purchases 17,993 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF makes up 8.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 643,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,666,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 139.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDMO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,777. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

