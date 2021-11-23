Newfound Research LLC Purchases 2,599 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 786,410 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.