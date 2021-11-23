Newfound Research LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 0.46% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,531. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

