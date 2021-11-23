NewHold Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 30th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. NewHold Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NHICU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. NewHold Investment has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewHold Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

