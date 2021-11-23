Newscrypto Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.29 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $116.29 million and $9.34 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.15 or 0.07488882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,545.59 or 1.00271943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

