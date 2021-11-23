NewYorkCoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $11,777.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00372748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

