NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $240,928.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,205,712,312 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,480,203 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

