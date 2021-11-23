NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

About NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

