Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KIND stock opened at 11.04 on Tuesday. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 9.85 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

About Nextdoor

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.