NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 4,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,859,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $861.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.