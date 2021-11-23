Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Increased to C$13.80 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EFRTF. Raymond James lowered Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

