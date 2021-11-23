NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 448.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.88. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$17.75 and a 1-year high of C$32.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

