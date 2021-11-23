NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,500.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $34,500.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00235640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

