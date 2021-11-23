NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $142,335.55 and approximately $28,894.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.28 or 0.07509328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.78 or 1.00060896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

