NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.