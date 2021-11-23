Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Trevor R. Milton Sells 3,927,429 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 18,232,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,022,136. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 389.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

