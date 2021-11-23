Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

