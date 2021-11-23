Noir Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 156.4% higher against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $316,576.17 and $559.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.00805271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,503,890 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

