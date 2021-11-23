Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura Real Estate in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

