Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €29.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €29.00 ($32.95) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €28.10 ($31.93). 103,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.16 and a 200-day moving average of €22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.