Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

