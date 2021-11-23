Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,668,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

