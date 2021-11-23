North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of North American Construction Group worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NOA stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

