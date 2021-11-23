Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 46.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.49. 22,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.40 and its 200-day moving average is $425.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

