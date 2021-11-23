Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $151.95 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 16.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $151,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 29,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

