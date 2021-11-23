Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $4.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 213.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.94. The company had a trading volume of 595,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,322,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $787.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

