Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 2,779 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 10,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The company has a market capitalization of $426.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

