Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 566 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

NYSE V traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $195.41. 197,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average is $229.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

